Boys Basketball
The Manchester Essex Varsity boys’ basketball has won their first two games of the season. The team won their season opener against Newburyport on Tuesday, December 14. Newburyport had not a lost a league game in over a year so this was a very impressive win for the young team while holding Newburyport to just 43 points in the game. The team then went on the road to Amesbury on Friday, December 17 and had another impressive performance, winning 53 to 51. The team currently starts all underclassmen: Junior Sam Athanas, Sophomore Cade Furse, Junior Patrick Cronin, Junior Brennan Twombley, and Sophomore Eddie Chareas. Providing large impacts in the wins were senior Vaughn O’Leary and Ben Hurd. Other key members of the team are Seniors Peter Chareas, Max Kirk, Finn Hawley; Juniors: Gavin Kempskie, Dan Wood, and Jude Tomaiolo.
The captains of the teams are senior, 2020-21 all league guard AJ Pallazola, senior guard Luke Smith, and junior Patrick Cronin. Pallazola and Smith will both be returning to play this week Both are tremendous leaders and players and will help the Hornets this season.
The team travels to Ipswich on Monday, December 20 and hosts Rockport on Wednesday, December 22 and plays in the Gloucester Holiday Tournament on December 27 and December 28.
Girls Basketball
The Manchester Essex Girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 to start the season with losses to league powerhouses Newburyport and Amesbury. The Hornets traveled to Newburyport to open the season. Leading by 1 at the half the Hornets struggled against the Clippers second half pressure and fell behind early in the third. The Clippers came alive on the offensive end as well and went on to win the game 53-26. Manchester Essex senior captain Emma Fitzgerald led all scorers with 16 points. Senior Parker Brooks and Sophomore Phileine DeWidt each added 3. Junior Paige Garlitz added 2 and Sophomores MacKay Brooks and Mercedes O'Neil each added 1 in the effort.
Friday night, December 17 the Hornets hosted Amesbury, last season's CAL small champs. The Hornets battled hard but struggled to score in the first half. Unable to close the gap the Hornets lost 34-54 despite a stronger second half effort. Emma Fitzgerald led the team with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Junior Kendal Newton, Parker Brooks, Phileine DeWidt and Mercedes O'Neil each added 4 and Mackay Brooks added 2 in the effort. Parker Brooks also added 12 rebounds.
The Manchester Essex Girls’ Basketball team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a tough loss at home to Cape Ann Small rival Ipswich and a loss on the road to a tough Bedford team.
On Monday, December 20 the Hornets hosted the Tigers. The Hornets fell behind early and struggled to score against a tough Ipswich defense. The team battled hard and kept it close but could not close the gap at the end losing 30-35. Emma Fitzgerald led the Hornets with 13 points. Mercedes O’Neil added 8. Calista Lai and Parker Brooks each added, Kendall Newton 2 and Amelia Donnellan Valade 1 in the effort. The Hornets were on the road in a non-league match against Bedford on Wednesday night December 22. The Hornets struggled to find their offensive rhythm but fought hard on both ends of the court before falling 17-47 to the Buccaneers. Phileine deWidt scored 6 for the Hornets and Parker Brooks added 4 points and 12 rebounds. Mackay Brooks added 3 and Calista Lai and Amelia Donnellan Valade added 2 apiece.
Indoor Track
On Wednesday, December 15 the boys and girls track teams travelled to the Reggie Lewis Center to compete against Cape Ann League teams from Amesbury and Hamilton Wenham. The girls took a loss to both teams falling 54-42 to Amesbury and 59-36 to Hamilton Wenham. The boys lost to Amesbury 67-32 and took the win over Hamilton Wenham 58-34. The girls were led by Madison Curran who came in second against both teams on the hurdles (12:10) and shot put (21' 6"). Amy Vytopilova won the 300 vs. H-W and came in second vs. Amesbury with a time of 45.36 (PR) and finished third against both teams in the shot (19' 6"). Caroline MacKinnon won the 600 (1:55.57), as did Cailie Patrick in the 1000 (3:18.59) (PR). Whitney Turner did the same in the 2-mile (13:50.80). Liv Cahill in the 55, Sabine Cooper (mile), Summer Demeo (mile) Greta Gado (300) Bridget Carovilano (600), and Ella Chafe (1000) all scored their first varsity points. The boy's achieved 8 personal records (PR) while the girl's scored 4 PRs. A highlight came early when Nate Gardner broke the sophomore record in the hurdles with a PR time of 10.14 which won both meets and won the long jump against H-W (14' 8"). Logan Copper won the mile against H-W and came in second vs. Amesbury 5:16.82, Connor Morgan had similar results in the 300 (41.13), as did Tyler Cronin in the 600 1:41.06 (PR). Jack Newton was a double winner by winning the 1000 with a PR of 2:57.02 and the high jump at 5' 8" which ties the school record and qualifies him for the division 5 championships. Charlie Lations won the 2-mile vs. Amesbury and came in second vs. H-W (11:39.88) and Sam Heanue rounded out the victors with a win against H-W 28'10" (PR). Nicky Clements in the 55, Cam Roundy (55), Luke Rodi (1000) all scored their first varsity points.