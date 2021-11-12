Field Hockey
Last week the field hockey team began state tournament play, hosting Franklin County Technical School on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game started a little slow as both teams adjusted to each other's play. Going into the second half of the game, we were up 3-0 with goals from Elsa Wood (2) and Ella Chafe. The team continued to attack, netting 2 more goals (Elsa & Grace Gerhardt). All field players were able to get into this important, exciting first round of the state tournament. Elsa came out of the game with a hat trick. Exceptional play by the defensive unit, led by Phileine deWidt's emerging offensive involvement. We will host Frontier Regional HS on Wednesday in the Round of 16 for the MIAA Tournament.
Boys Soccer
After a CAL Baker Division Title, the Boys Soccer team was ready for a deep tournament run, but their first-round opponent Amesbury put together an impressive match to alter those plans and eliminate the boys from tournament play. In their two previous encounters, Amesbury and Manchester Essex had each earned a victory, with the most recent match going impressively the Hornet’s way 4-1 at home. In the early stages of the match, things seemed to be headed for a similar score line in front of a capacity crowd, as the Hornets dominated with their quick passing attack and created some early chances. In the 25th minute, however, an Amesbury long thru-ball from the midfield sent in their talented target striker, who may or may not have been in an offside position, and center-back Theo Brown had no choice but to take him down in the box setting up a PK and a conversion for a 1-0 Amesbury lead. Undeterred, the Hornets continued to possess well but the Amesbury center-backs were taking away the chances that the Hornets were building through the middle of the field. As the match went on, the Hornets were forced to press numbers forward which led to a counter attack goal and a 2-0 lead for the Indians. With a final record of 11-6-1 the Hornets added another league title to the program under some excellent leadership from their senior heavy side under team captains Jagger Nowak, Naderson Curtis, Eli Cox and Beren Schmidt.
Football
Hornet football had a tough loss and is out of the state tournament after falling to KIPP Academy 40-21 on Friday night. The Hornets battled valiantly, but couldn't overcome some mistakes that a fast and tough KIPP team was able to take advantage of. Despite falling behind, the Hornets never gave up hope and played with toughness and class all the way to the final whistle.
The Hornets were once again led by Sr. WR/DB AJ Pallazola (2 TD's) and QB Brennan Twombly (185 yds / 2 TDs).
Girls Soccer
Manchester-Essex girls soccer played Pope Francis Prep tough to the end in the first round of the MIAA tournament. The defense played extremely well holding Pope’s Isabella Meadows to 1 goal. Meadows tallied 47 regular season goals. With Hornets keeper Madi Cook out after injuring her shoulder in the last game of the regular season, Sarah Baker stepped in and played well in goal, making 7 saves. Amelia Donnellan-Valade, Catrina Campbell, Parker Brooks and Mackay Brooks held down the Pope attack well all night.