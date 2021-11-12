Football

The Hornets celebrated an undefeated regular season with a win over Lowell Catholic at home last Friday night. It was a true team effort as scores from AJ Pallazola (x2), Brennan Twombly (2 throwing, 1 running), Jesse Oliver and Steve Martin gave the home team a 34-6 win. The defense once again performed at a high level and held the powerful Lowell Catholic offense to just one touchdown. The defense was anchored by Ben Hurd and Troy Flood up front. Henry Thurlow and Danny Wood did a great job denying the pass from LC with an interception each.