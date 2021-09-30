Field Hockey
It was a strong week for the varsity field hockey team who went 3-0 against Danvers, Newburyport, and Rockport. Goalie Paige Garlitz has had a shutout and led the team to this 3-game win streak.
Against Danvers, on Saturday, September 18 Manchester Essex put away 2 goals (Grace Gerhardt and Ella Chafe). Phileine DeWidt also locked in a defensive save. It was a fast and hard-fought non-league game with the Northeastern Conference team. On Tuesday, September 21 the Hornets beat Newburyport 3-0 (Ella Chafe x2, Ava Magnuson). On Thursday, September 23 the team beat Rockport 11-0, with seven different goal-scorers (Ava Magnuson x2, Caelie Patrick, Ella Chafe, Torrin Kirk x3, Amy Vytopilova, Elsa Wood, Juliana Saunders x2).
In each game, the team focused on finishing offensively, taking care of the ball, and playing all four quarters with intensity.
Girls Soccer
The Hornets travelled to Newburyport on Monday, September 20 to take of the Kinney Division leaders. The team played well all game, but two late game goals by Newburyport, sunk the Hornets, 2-0. Catrina Campbell was awarded Player of the Game for her excellent work at fullback, Madi Cook had 10 saves, Sarah Baker had a strong game at midfield. On Wednesday September 22 the Hornets traveled to Rockport for a rare night game, in which the Hornets controlled the majority of the game, but the Hornets were unable score any of their numerous scoring chances, giving up a break-away goal in the first half for the only goal in the game. Sophomore Pippa Spingler and Freshman Libby Lawler provided many well-played crosses. Captains Maddy Curran and Sarah Baker had strong games in the Midfield. Unfortunately, the Hornets also lost Baker to injury, expected to miss at least two weeks.
Cross Country
The girls lost 26 to 29 to Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday. It was a close meet with Jane Whitten placing 2nd, followed by Whitney Turner 4th. Lassen Ando 6th, Sabine Cooper 7th and Faye Bourgeois 10th. The boys also lost 21 to 38. Finn O'Hara was able to win the race by 5 seconds in 16:45. Also scoring were Charlie Lations 6th, Colin Harrison 8th, Max Kirk 11th and Logan Cooper 12th.
On Saturday Hornets Cross Country travelled to Rhode Island for the Ocean State Invitational. It was great to compete in our first invitational meet in two years. Hornet Harriers earned 6 medals and a team plaque. The girls placed second in their race with 71 points and claimed 4 medals, Jane Whitten 13th, Whitney Turner 16th, Sabine Cooper 19th and Lassen Ando 21st. Also scoring were Faye Bourgeois 35th, Mary Annabel Chrzanowski 55th and Caroline Chrzanowski 79th.
The varsity boys placed 20th, 485 points with Finn O'Hara winning a medal for his 21st place finish. The JV boys finished 7th with 181 points in their race. Sam Heanue earned a medal for his 28th place finish.
Boys Soccer
The Manchester Essex boys soccer team bounced back from a tough loss on Monday September 20 to CAL Large power Newburyport with two 3-0 wins over Rockport and Georgetown to bring their overall record to 4-3 on the campaign. Physicality and winning 50/50 challenges were the area that needed the most improvement, and it’s the back-to-back shutout victories, is what the Hornets came with. On Wednesday, September 22, under the lights on Hyland Field against Rockport the scoring started early with senior captain Naderson Curtis scoring 2 and Beckett Spencer adding one later to complete the scoring sheet. On Monday night, September 28 the team hosted Georgetown, Senior captain Beren Schmidt had the assist on all three Hornet goals, again two scored by Curtis and one by Becket Spencer. The Hornets travel to play a non-league match against Burke on Wednesday night and finish the week at Triton on Thursday.