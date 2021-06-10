Girls Tennis
The varsity tennis team improved their season record to 9-1 last Tuesday with a 3-2 win over North Reading at home. At number one singles, Stephanie Pratt was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Jessie Miller lost a hard-fought, three-set battle at number two singles. Following a loss at number three singles, the Hornets needed wins in both doubles matches to secure the overall win. The number one doubles duo of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko played solidly and won 6-2, 6-3. The number two team of Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost were equally solid in a 6-1, 6-4 win. The Hornets have a busy last week of the regular season with an away match on Monday against Hamilton-Wenham, the final home match of the season on Wednesday against Lynnfield, and an away match on Friday against Ipswich. They will then prepare for the state tournament, which is slated to begin on June 18.
Boys Tennis
The Manchester Essex Boys Tennis Team earned a great 3-2 victory over North Reading on Tuesday to bring their overall record to 6-2 and keep their hopes of a league title in play for the season. Earning points for the Hornets were, at first singles Pieter Breuker (6-0, 6-0), the second doubles tandem of seniors Griffin Kempskie and Emerson Kahle (6-4, 7-6 (7-4)) and the match of the day came at first doubles with Jack Roberts and Sam Kenney winning in three sets with the match tied at 2 points each.
With three matches left this week, the Hornets look to earn a CAL Baker title if they can run the gauntlet of Hamilton Wenham, Lynnfield, and Ipswich.