Girls Basketball
The Hornets had two non-league contests last week. After losing at home to Austin Prep 53-63 on Monday January 31 the Hornets beat Swampscott 38-30 on the road on Thursday, February 3. Against Austin Prep, three Hornets were in double figures. Mercedes O'Neil led with 15 points while Parker Brooks finished with 12 points and Emma Fitzgerald had 11. Calista Lai added 6, Amelia Donnellan Valade 5, and Phileine Dewidt 4. At Swampscott, O'Neil led the scored again with 15 points followed by Brooks with 9 and Fitzgerald with 8. Kendall Newton added 5 and Lai 2.
Boys and Girls Swim
Both The Manchester Essex Girls and Boys Swim teams had an incredible showing at Cape Ann League Swim and Dive Championships this past weekend. For two small swim teams, the athletes put up a mighty fight and came away with a third place finish for the boys and a fourth-place finish for the girls, an incredible accomplishment for a team of only 8 and 7 athletes.
The team came away with 19 top 3 finishes including two first place finishes from Senior Shea Furse (200 Free and 500 Free) both breaking the CAL Meet Record! She was also awarded Female Swimmer of the Year for the entire Cape Ann League.
The Manchester Essex boys and girls’ relays were on top of their game with all relays finishing in the top three. The meet ended with an impressive first-place victory and new states cut for the girls 400 freestyle relay composed of Senior/Captain Shea Furse, Senior/Captain Emma Ketchum, Senior/Captain Carson Komishane and eighth grader Megan Graeter. The girls also placed second in the 200 Medley Relay with Captains Shea Furse and Emma Ketchum as well as Junior Ava Magnuson and eighth grader Sydney Hemme, and finished out the relays with a third-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay consisting of eighth grader Megan Graeter, eighth grader Sydney Hemme, Junior Ava Magnuson and Senior Captain Carson Komishane.
The boys team also had a victorious showing in the relay events bringing home a second-place finish in the 200 Free relay consisting of Sophomore Eric Bischoff, seventh grader Max Deery, Freshman Colin Conway and Senior/Captain Aidan Cunningham. As well as a second-place finish in the 400 free relay with Senior Aidan Cunningham, seventh grader Will Athanas, Sophomore Erik Bischoff and Sophomore Diego Sanson.
To finish out the relays, the boys claimed third place in the 200 Medley relay with Sophomore Diego Sanson, Freshman Colin Conway, seventh grader Will Athanas and seventh grader Max Deery. The girls team saw many additional top three finishes including an impressive third-place finish and season best in the 200 Free from Captain Carson Komishane. A large amount of points were scored by our two mighty middle school swimmers Megan Graeter and Sydney Hemme. Megan had a large time drop snagging a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle as well as a third-place finish and first ever states cut in the 100 backstroke. Sydney had a strong showing in the 100 breast stroke with a third-place finish and lifetime best.
The boys team represented Manchester well with a large amount top finishes per events. Junior Diego Sanson finished second in both of his freestyle events, the 500 free and 200 free pulling in a large number of points for the boys. Captain Aidan Cunningham had a major time drop in his 50 free taking third place and in the 100 free taking second place. Freshman Colin Conway destroyed his 200 IM, touching for a third-place finish and lifetime best. Seventh grader Will Athanas wowed everyone in attendance with a massive time drop, beating competitors over five years older than him with his second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
After a successful meet weekend at CAL Championships, the Hornets are back in the pool training preparing for another exciting weekend of racing at Sectionals this weekend and States at BU in two weeks, hoping to drop even more time off of their relays and individual events.