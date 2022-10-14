Hornets Nest_Boys Cross Country v Ipswich 2022

A recent match against Ipswich at Crane Beach led by the ultimate winner Finn O’Hara, who was last years’ Baker Division Runner of the Year.

 
Hornets Girls Soccer practice 2022

ME Hornets girls soccer team practiced at Hyland Field on a hot and muggy afternoon early in the 2022 season.

Girls Soccer:

The Manchester Essex Girls started their week by traveling to Rockport to face the Vikings in the rain.  The first half was hard fought, but ended 2-0, with goals from Libby Lawler and Kendall Newton.  After the break however, the Hornets stepped up the intensity and cruised to an 8-0 win with goals coming from Lilly Stefanovich, Mechi O'Neil, Harper Brooks, Olivia Kent and Meg Hurd (x2). 

