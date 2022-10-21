Hornets Cross Country had another good meet against Georgetown on Wednesday to complete their last Baker Division meet. The Boys won 23 to 34. Finn O'Hara remained undefeated against all Baker Division Schools for the second year. Also scoring were Charlie Lations 3rd , Logan Cooper 4th , Nate Gardner 6th and Sam Heanue 9th. Also affecting the score were Henry Chadbourne and Jack Whelsky by beating Georgetown's fifth runner. The boys are now 2-2 for the season.
The girls won by forfeit as Georgetown could only field three runners. Lassen Ando, Sabine Cooper, Whitney Turner and Stella Straub secured the top four spots with Caroline MacKinnon placing 6th. The girls are now 4-0 in dual meets.
Next Wednesday is our final dual meet against Pentucket at Ravenswood. It is also our Senior Day.
This week, FH only played one game against Amesbury. We won 6-1. Goals scored by Ava (2), Caelie (2), Torrin (1) and Greta (1).
Paige and Brigid shared time in this game, Paige earning four saves and Brig earning two.
Exciting news! Caelie Patrick has verbally committed to play D1 field hockey at Providence College. Amy Vytopilova has also verbally committed to play D3 field hockey at Union College.
Only one game this week for the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. They faced Amesbury at home on Thursday. The Hornets started strong, dominating possession, and they did not have to wait long for their opening goal. A great through ball from Libby Lawler found Kendall Newton, who took a great first touch and drove forward past a defender, then played a sharp pass inside to Mechi O'Neil, who finished the play off by putting the ball into the back of the net. For the rest of the half ME was frustrated in front of goal despite creating many chances to score. They had to wait for the start of the second half to double their advantage. A great corner kick routine from Libby Lawler and Pippa Springer ended with a lofted ball from Libby finding Ella Arntsen at the back post, and her towering header found the back of the net. The Hornets continued to press and were rewarded with several chances to increase their lead. They did not take advantage until the final minutes when Olivia Kent's pass put Mechi O'Neil in a one on one with Amesbury's keeper. Mechi kept her cool and finished neatly to polish off a great performance.
POTM: Libby Lawler for a dominating midfield performance in which she created chances for her teammates and herself.
