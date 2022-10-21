Hornets Nest XCountry Georgetown

ME Hornets get off to a good start in their boys and girls cross country meet in Georgetown.  The boys won 23 – 34 and the girls won by forfeit. 

Photo: Kris McGinn

Cross Country:

Hornets Cross Country had another good meet against Georgetown on Wednesday to complete their last Baker Division meet.  The Boys won 23 to 34.  Finn O'Hara remained undefeated against all Baker Division Schools for the second year.  Also scoring were Charlie Lations 3rd , Logan Cooper 4th , Nate Gardner 6th and Sam Heanue 9th.  Also affecting the score were Henry Chadbourne and Jack Whelsky by beating Georgetown's fifth runner.  The boys are now 2-2 for the season.

