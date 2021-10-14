Girls Soccer
The Hornets found their way back into the win column with a strong 1-0 win over Rockport on Monday, October 4 with Freshman Ella Arnsten finding the back of goal off a corner kick from Pippa Spingler in the first half. Madi Cook had 7 saves, Kendall Newton and Amelia Donnellan had standout performances.
Unfortunately, the Hornets were not able to build off the win against North Reading on Friday, October 8 dropping the game 2-0. Madi Cook had 7 saves, Ella Arnsten, Amelia Donnellan-Valade and Lily Stefanovich had strong games for the Hornets.
Cross Country
Both the boys and girls raced well against Ipswich at Crane Estate on Wednesday October 6. It had originally been scheduled as our last home meet but we used it as our Senior Day anyway. The teams recognized the accomplishments of our four seniors Jane Whitten, Tucker Bothwell, Colin Harrison and Max Kirk during their High School careers.
The boys lost a close meet 32 to 27. Scoring were Finn O'Hara first, Colin Harrison third, Charlie Lations fifth, Logan Cooper Eleventh and Nate Gardner Twelfth. Finn O'Hara has now gone undefeated against all Baker Division Schools. The boys are 2-2 for the season. Girls won 24 to 31. Lassen Ando, Sabine Cooper, Jane Whitten and Whitney Turner ran the whole course in a pack finishing 2, 3, 4 and 5 to secure the win with Faye Bourgeois tenth. The girls moved to 2-2 for the season.
Both teams have been close in their two loses and should be able to be very competitive against all the Baker schools at the CAL meet on October30.
Our next meet is the Twilight Invitational on October 15.
Field Hockey
Field hockey had another impressive week, winning against Rockport and North Reading. At Rockport, the Hornets won 5-0. Goals were scored by Ava Magnuson, Torrin Kirk (x2), Gwen Hannafin, and Caroline MacKinnon. Underclassmen Greta Gado, Summer Demeo, Liv Cahill, and Brigid Carovillano dominated in their first Varsity game. Anya Bixby and Juliana Saunders also contributed to the Hornets controlling the game. Against North Reading, Caelie Patrick absolutely dominated, tallying four goals in the first and second quarters. Elsa Wood and Ava Magnuson put away two more goals in the second quarter. North Reading challenged us in the second half, scoring in the Third quarter. The game ended with a score of 6-1. The hornets are preparing for big games next week against Masco and Amesbury. The team is also attending a game at Endicott College on Saturday 10/9 to cheer on alumni Jenny Beardsley.