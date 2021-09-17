Golf
The High School Golf team played well in the first match of the season on August 31, but lost to a very strong and experienced Triton team, 123-81. Congratulations to Sam Athanas who led all players in the match with a strong 27 points. Lilly Brigham, Gray West, Benji DiFluri, Jack McCavanagh and Keegan Brooks all played in their first varsity match.
The team hosted another league juggernaut in Newburyport on September 7 and lost 140-89. That is one of the highest scores the team has seen over the years at our host Essex County Club. The Hornets made good progress despite the loss. Lilly Brigham, Gray West, Keegan Brooks, Benji DiFluri and Mark Pollock all improved a lot vs. their scores from just a week ago. And congrats to Matthew Graeter who played in his first varsity match.
The team travelled to Hillview CC to take on the North Reading Hornets in what turned out to be another strong team on the road and lost 152-85. Sam Athanas and Lilly Brigham led the way for the ME Hornets with 27 and 15 respectively – very solid scores on an unfamiliar course.
Girls Soccer
The Freshmen class have been major contributors early in the season, with Charlotte Crocker leading the way, scoring all 3 goals for the Hornets last week, 2 goals in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on September 8 and a goal in the 2-1 loss to Hamilton-Wenham on September 10. Freshman goal keeper, Madi Cook, made 8 saves against Ipswich and 12 against H/W, and Libby Lawler has done well leading the team's offensive attack from the attacking midfield position. Seniors Sarah Baker, Maddy Curran, Parker Brooks and Amelia Donnellan-Valade had solid performances all week, leading the team's defense. On September 13 the Hornets hosted Amesbury High School and played a really strong game, but two very late goals by Amesbury, one off a corner kick gave Amesbury the win. It was another excellent performance from freshman goal keeper, Madi Cook, with 11 saves.