Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.