Girls Basketball
The Hornets went 1-2 this week with a loss on the road to North Reading Tuesday night, a win at home against Swampscott on Wednesday and a loss at home against Bedford Friday. The Hornets are 2-9 on the season. On Tuesday the Hornets traveled to North Reading. After falling behind early, the Hornets could not close the gap and lost 33-44.
Emma Fitzgerald had 19 in the effort. Mackay Brooks added 6. Parker Books and Mercedes O'Neil each had 3 and Amelia Donnellan Valade added 2. In a battle from start to finish, the Hornets won 40-39 against non-league opponent Swampscott. Parker Brooks had 12 and Calista Lai 10 in the balanced scoring attack. Emma Fitzgerald added 7 and Mercedes O'Neil 6. Phileine Dewidt and Kendall Newton each added 2 and Amelia Donnellan Valade 1 in the victory. In the second non-league battle of the week, the Hornets hosted undefeated Bedford and fell to the squad 32-64. Emma Fitzgerald led the team with 12, Phileine Dewidt had 8, Parker Brooks 6, Mercedes O'Neil 5 and Calista Lai 1 in the loss.
Boys Basketball
This week the boys’ basketball team continued to win with victories over North Reading and Rockport. Senior AJ Pallazola had 12 assists and sophomore Cade Furse scored 33 points for the Hornets versus North Reading. The boys basketball team is now 10-1. The team hosts Saugus on Monday, January 31 and travels to Hamilton Wenham on Friday, February 4.
Boys & Girls Ski
On January 24, the alpine ski teams began their second full week of racing. On Monday the girls’ teams kicked out of the start shack racing against Haverhill. Despite the varsity girls best efforts and strong skiing from Captain Emma Wonson along with Anya Bixby and Gracie Susko, the team came up short in their head to head match up against losing by 3 points with a final score of 66 to 69. The JV fared better besting Haverhill 27-0 thanks in large part to Rose Warner and Kiernan Day. Warner won the race out right and Day came in second place.
On Tuesday January 24, the boys raced against both Haverhill and North Andover. Though the varsity squad didn't win the JV team shone again winning both matches. Owen McLain came in second overall and first in both head-to-head match ups and Grey West skied well with a top 10 finish overall.
On Wednesday both girls’ teams won against Newburyport. The JV side saw strong skiing from Rose Warner, another first place, Kiernan Day, took second again and Ayla Cifric and Rory Gerhardt skied well. Emma Wonson, Lydia Schwartz and Anya Bixby all skied well and scored enough points to assure a varsity victory.
Despite good skiing by JV racers, Grey West and Tucker Nichols and Boys Varsity captain Cameron Light, both teams lost in their meets against Newburyport and Saint Johns Prep.