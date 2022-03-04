As we head into the first week of MIAA State Tournament play for basketball and hockey, I wanted to provide you all with a brief update containing the highlights from this winter's post-season competitions for swimming and indoor track. Unfortunately, none of the members of the Boys or Girls Alpine Ski Teams qualified for states this year, but they all performed very well at the NSSL Interscholastic Race on 2/16! The girls finished fifth with a score of 298 and the boys finished eighth with a score of 243! Congratulations, Hornets!!
MIAA Indoor Track Meet of Champions, 2/26:
Caroline MacKinnon placed 11th in the Girls 600m event. She won her heat and ran a personal best time of 1:39.43 – a full second faster than last week and a new school record!!
MIAA D2 Girls Swimming State Championships at BU, 2/26:
Seven female swimmers competed at States this past Saturday: Megan Graeter (8th Grade), Sydney Hemme (8th Grade), Shea Furse, Alex Briggs, Emma Ketchum, Carson Komishane, and Ava Magnuson.
Shea Furse placed first in the 200 free event with a time of 1:48.90. This is a new meet record and .2 seconds away from an automatic All-American time.
Shea Furse placed first in the 500 free event with a best time of 4:54.03.
MIAA D2 Boys Swimming State Championships at BU, 2/27:
Diego Sanson, our sole male swimmer at States, placed 20th in the 500 free event. While he did not quite make the time he was hoping for, he put up an incredible effort in his first-ever states meet.
Upcoming State Tournament Events:
MSTCA Boys Indoor Track State Pentathlon: Jack Newton, Nate Gardner, and Sam Heanue traveled to the Reggie Lewis Center this afternoon to compete in the Boys State Pentathlon Meet.
MIAA D4 Girls Basketball - Preliminary Round: The Hornets (No. 28) take on Immaculate Heart of Mary (No. 37) at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, 3/1 at MERHS.
MIAA D4 Boys Basketball - Round of 32: The Hornets (No. 12) host Whittier Tech (No. 21) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 3/4 at MERHS.
MIAA D1 Girls Hockey - Round of 32: Marblehead (No. 31) travels to the Ed Burns Arena to play Arlington (No. 2) at 6 p.m. on Friday, 3/4.
MIAA D4 Boys Hockey - Round of 32: Rockport (No. 28) travels to Larsen Rink to play Winthrop (No. 5) on Saturday, 3/5 at 6:30 p.m.
Good Luck, Hornets!!