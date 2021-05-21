Boys Lacross
The Hornets hosted the Generals from Hamilton-Wenham on Monday afternoon in their second game of the season. Out to an early lead with goals from Declan Kirk and Carter Crocker, the Hornets took an early 2-1 lead after the first quarter. With defensive adjustments on the Hamilton-Wenham side, they looked to even the scoreboard on the offensive side with quick tallies in the second quarter eventually taking a small 5-3 lead at halftime. The second half was dominated by the Generals, who outscored the Hornets 2-1. Manchester-Essex continued to turn the ball over, which allowed the Generals to walk away with the win 7-4. The defense was led by junior Andrew Amigo, and sophomores Mark Pollock and Danny Wood. Hayden Brady had 10 saves, while Crocker, Kirk, Rice, and Hamor all scored one each for the Hornets. Manchester-Essex falls to 0-2 on the season.
Boys Tennis
The Manchester Essex boys’ tennis team is now 3-1 on the young season after a busy week of tennis action. On Monday the boys traveled to Danvers High School to play against Hamilton Wenham. Every match was hard fought with several three set matches, but the Hornets would come out on the short end of a 1-4 loss to the Generals. Pieter Breuker picked up the point for Manchester Essex with an impressive (6-0, 6-0) win over a very solid one singles from Hamilton Wenham. On Wednesday, the boys travelled to Amesbury to battle the Indians and came away with a 5-0 win. Breuker handled his opponent (6-0, 6-0) while at second singles Roemer deWidt picked up a straight sets win (6-4, 7-5). Nick MacFarland got the win at third singles (6-2, 6-1), which may have been the most important point of the day as it was the decisive point in the match and took the pressure off deWidt and first doubles. The second doubles tandem of seniors Emerson Kahle and Griffin Kempskie won their match handily (6-1, 6-1) while first doubles had the match of the day coming back from 2-5 down to take the first set and then winning the match in a second set tie-break. On Friday, the boys traveled to Pentucket with a slightly different line up as second singles Roemer de Widt was unavailable. Breuker again collected his point 6-0 and 6-0, while Sam Kenney took his match at third singles (6-0, 6-0). Both the doubles also played well and won with seniors Jack Roberts and Emerson Kahle winning (6-2, 6-2) and juniors Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo winning (6-0, 6-1). The Hornets have another busy week with Newburyport/Triton and Rockport as they make their way toward qualifying for the state tournament.