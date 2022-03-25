p_6 Hornets_BBall_Brisbois.jpg

MANCHESTER ESSEX – WINTER AWARDS – 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity:

Player of the Year –   Cade Furse             

Most Improved –  Brennan Twombly  

Coaches Award – AJ Pallazola    

Unsung Hero – Sam Athanas

Sportsmanship –   Vaughn O’Leary                                                                                 

Captain:  AJ Pallazola, Luke Smith, Patrick Cronin             

Junior Varsity:

Player of the Year – Daniel Wood

Most  Improved – Milo Zeltzer

Coaches Award – Gavin Kempskie           

Unsung Hero -   Preston Potter

JV2 :

Player of the Year –  Atticus Smith          

Most Improved –  Matthew Brien           

Coaches Award –  Samuel Bothwell        

Unsung Hero –   Thomas Williams           

Sportsmanship -   Charles Rubens           

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Varsity:                                                         

Offensive Player of the Year  –  Emma Fitzgerald

Defensive Player of the Year  –  Amelia Donnellan Valade

Coaches Award –   Calista Lai

Unsung Hero –  Parker Brooks   

Sportsmanship –   Kendall Newton                                                     

Captains:  Emma Fitzgerald, Amelia Donnellan Valade                                                                                                                    

Junior Varsity:                

Offensive Player of the Year – Ella Arntsen

Defensive Player of the Year – Isabelle Donnellan Valade

Defensive Player of the Year – Charlotte Donnellan Valade

Most Improved – Emilia Kirkpatrick

Coaches Award – Tess Carpenter

JV2:

Player of the Year – Harper Brooks

Most Improved – Ava Linson

Coaches Award – Kacey O’Connell

Unsung Hero – Abigail Kent

Most Versatile Player – Anna Gardner

BOYS SKI

Varsity:

Skier of the Year –  Cameron Light

Coaches Award – Owen Bappe  

Unsung Hero – Peter Shaw         

Sportsmanship – Tristan Rogers                                                          

Captain: Cameron Light

Junior Varsity:

Skier of the Year – Owen McLain

Most Improved -   William Connell          

Coaches Award -  Grey West      

Unsung Hero -   Tucker Nichols

GIRLS SKI

Varsity:

Skier of the Year –  Emma Wonson

Most Improved –  Casey Twombly

Coaches Award – Anya Bixby     

Unsung Hero – Lydia Schwartz 

Sportsmanship –  Gracie Susko  

Captain:  Emma Wonson             

Junior Varsity:

Skier of the Year – Rose Warner

Most Improved -  Rory Gerhardt

Coaches Award -  Kiernan Day                 

Unsung Hero – Ayla Cifric

Sportsmanship -  Lilah Malone

GIRLS SWIM                                         

Varsity:

Swimmer of the Year – Shea Furse    

Most Improved – Ava Magnuson       

Coaches Award – Emma Ketchum     

Unsung Hero – Sydney Hemme           

Sportsmanship – Alex Briggs

Captains:  Alex Briggs, Shea Furse, Emma Ketchum, Carson Komishane

BOYS SWIM     

Varsity:

Swimmer of the Year –  Diego Sanson

Most Improved – Aidan Cunningham

Coaches Award – Max Deery 

Unsung Hero – William Athanas         

Sportsmanship – Luke Chrzanowski  

Captains:  Aidan Cunningham

BOYS TRACK   

Varsity:

Athlete of the Year –   Jack Newton

Most Improved – Lucas Rodi 

Coaches Award – Nate Gardner

Unsung Hero – Tyler Cronin

Sportsmanship – Finn O’Hara

Captains:  Connor Morgan, Jack Newton, Finn O’Hara

GIRLS TRACK

Varsity:

Athlete of the Year - Caroline MacKinnon

Most Improved – Whitney Turner

Coaches Award - Caelie Patrick

Unsung Hero – Sabine Cooper

Sportsmanship – Faye Bourgeois

Captains:  Amy Vytopilova, Madison Curran, Caelie Patrick

