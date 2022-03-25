MANCHESTER ESSEX – WINTER AWARDS – 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity:
Player of the Year – Cade Furse
Most Improved – Brennan Twombly
Coaches Award – AJ Pallazola
Unsung Hero – Sam Athanas
Sportsmanship – Vaughn O’Leary
Captain: AJ Pallazola, Luke Smith, Patrick Cronin
Junior Varsity:
Player of the Year – Daniel Wood
Most Improved – Milo Zeltzer
Coaches Award – Gavin Kempskie
Unsung Hero - Preston Potter
JV2 :
Player of the Year – Atticus Smith
Most Improved – Matthew Brien
Coaches Award – Samuel Bothwell
Unsung Hero – Thomas Williams
Sportsmanship - Charles Rubens
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity:
Offensive Player of the Year – Emma Fitzgerald
Defensive Player of the Year – Amelia Donnellan Valade
Coaches Award – Calista Lai
Unsung Hero – Parker Brooks
Sportsmanship – Kendall Newton
Captains: Emma Fitzgerald, Amelia Donnellan Valade
Junior Varsity:
Offensive Player of the Year – Ella Arntsen
Defensive Player of the Year – Isabelle Donnellan Valade
Defensive Player of the Year – Charlotte Donnellan Valade
Most Improved – Emilia Kirkpatrick
Coaches Award – Tess Carpenter
JV2:
Player of the Year – Harper Brooks
Most Improved – Ava Linson
Coaches Award – Kacey O’Connell
Unsung Hero – Abigail Kent
Most Versatile Player – Anna Gardner
BOYS SKI
Varsity:
Skier of the Year – Cameron Light
Coaches Award – Owen Bappe
Unsung Hero – Peter Shaw
Sportsmanship – Tristan Rogers
Captain: Cameron Light
Junior Varsity:
Skier of the Year – Owen McLain
Most Improved - William Connell
Coaches Award - Grey West
Unsung Hero - Tucker Nichols
GIRLS SKI
Varsity:
Skier of the Year – Emma Wonson
Most Improved – Casey Twombly
Coaches Award – Anya Bixby
Unsung Hero – Lydia Schwartz
Sportsmanship – Gracie Susko
Captain: Emma Wonson
Junior Varsity:
Skier of the Year – Rose Warner
Most Improved - Rory Gerhardt
Coaches Award - Kiernan Day
Unsung Hero – Ayla Cifric
Sportsmanship - Lilah Malone
GIRLS SWIM
Varsity:
Swimmer of the Year – Shea Furse
Most Improved – Ava Magnuson
Coaches Award – Emma Ketchum
Unsung Hero – Sydney Hemme
Sportsmanship – Alex Briggs
Captains: Alex Briggs, Shea Furse, Emma Ketchum, Carson Komishane
BOYS SWIM
Varsity:
Swimmer of the Year – Diego Sanson
Most Improved – Aidan Cunningham
Coaches Award – Max Deery
Unsung Hero – William Athanas
Sportsmanship – Luke Chrzanowski
Captains: Aidan Cunningham
BOYS TRACK
Varsity:
Athlete of the Year – Jack Newton
Most Improved – Lucas Rodi
Coaches Award – Nate Gardner
Unsung Hero – Tyler Cronin
Sportsmanship – Finn O’Hara
Captains: Connor Morgan, Jack Newton, Finn O’Hara
GIRLS TRACK
Varsity:
Athlete of the Year - Caroline MacKinnon
Most Improved – Whitney Turner
Coaches Award - Caelie Patrick
Unsung Hero – Sabine Cooper
Sportsmanship – Faye Bourgeois
Captains: Amy Vytopilova, Madison Curran, Caelie Patrick