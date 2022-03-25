The Hornets finished 16-4 to win a share of the Cape Ann League crown and earn the 12th seed in the bracket, good enough to host a playoff game against the 21st-seeded Wildcats.

“I think they are a city-style-type basketball team,” Manchester Essex coach Tim St. Laurent says of Friday night’s opposition. “They’ve got some athletic kids, and they like to get up and down the court as fast as they can.”

Slowing down that transition game will be crucial if the Hornets want to advance to face the winner of Cathedral and Winthrop in the Round of 16.

“I think that they have some streaky scorers who they appear to try to get going, so we will try to limit them from getting going,” says St. Laurent.