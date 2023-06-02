Sports by Jason BLAX

ME Hornet Jesse Oliver slips by the Gloucester defender in a winning effort 14-7 on Senior Day.

                                                                                   Photo Mark DiPa

As far as grand finales go, this was a pretty good one.

The ME boys’ lacrosse team not only finished up the regular season with a win over Gloucester on May 23 to close out another successful spring, but they also won their final four contests -- with victories over Amesbury, Peabody and Ipswich in addition to the Fishermen -- to get to 14-4 overall and 7-4 in the Cape Ann League.

