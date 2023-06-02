Boys Lacrosse:

The ME Hornets lacrosse team celebrated senior night with 15 student athletes playing in their final game of the regular season at home. After both teams exchanged long possessions in the opening quarter remaining scoreless, it would be Jesse Oliver to score first, then Declan Kirk to allow Manchester Essex to go up 2-0 with short time remaining in the first. The visiting Fishermen would score off a broken transition play to cut the lead to 2-1 about three minutes into the second quarter. Charlie Thurlow would score for the Hornets off a feed from X by Oliver to go up 3-1 shortly after. Gloucester would score on their following possession in settled offense to cut the lead back to 1 for the Hornets.