ME Golf Seeks Improvement in Second Half of Season The learning experience that the Manchester Essex golf team worked through during the first half of the year finally paid off last week. After opening the season 0-5, the Hornets picked up their first win of the season against Lynnfield, 104-98, at their home course of Essex County Club on Sept. 23. The encouraging win gave both coach and golfers hope that better days could be ahead for this young team during the second leg of the fall season.