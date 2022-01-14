Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High near 40F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.