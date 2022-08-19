Seagull

Singing Beach seagull

Nearby the candy store is busy

As little barefoot children

Procuring their needs of ice

cream, slush and hot dogs

To quench their thirst and stave

off the sea breeze hunger

While returning little feet

scattering fine grained sand

Amid the bands languishing in

the summer heat.

Then a keen-eyed seagull

swoops down

Seeking out with great acuity

those unattended pickings,

Hovering, scanning, eyeing and

diving

These Beachcombers adept in

seeking out momentary lapses.

For them, opportunity knocks

in otherwise arid spots.

The warm day wanes storm clouds

gather

Threatening skies and going light

metes out parting day.

Umbrellas are downed; bags packed, chairs folded

As laden families ply their

weary way homewards

All savoring the golden moments for

tomorrow.

~ Denis F. Sheahan