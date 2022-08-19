Nearby the candy store is busy
As little barefoot children
Procuring their needs of ice
cream, slush and hot dogs
To quench their thirst and stave
off the sea breeze hunger
While returning little feet
scattering fine grained sand
Amid the bands languishing in
the summer heat.
Then a keen-eyed seagull
swoops down
Seeking out with great acuity
those unattended pickings,
Hovering, scanning, eyeing and
diving
These Beachcombers adept in
seeking out momentary lapses.
For them, opportunity knocks
in otherwise arid spots.
The warm day wanes storm clouds
gather
Threatening skies and going light
metes out parting day.
Umbrellas are downed; bags packed, chairs folded
As laden families ply their
weary way homewards
All savoring the golden moments for
tomorrow.
~ Denis F. Sheahan