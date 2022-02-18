Senior Highlights January 28, 2022
There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Income Tax Advice
Free income tax advice is available for qualified senior citizens and low-income residents. This service is available through a cooperative effort of the AARP Foundation tax-aid program and the SeniorCare RSVP program. All volunteer counselors are trained by the Internal Revenue Service; counselors will have hours at the Town Hall in Manchester on Thursday mornings, with appointments scheduled every 15 minutes. This is a drop off service. Appointments are necessary and can be scheduled by calling the COA at 978-526-7500. Seniors coming in for tax advice should bring with them copies of their previous year’s federal and state tax returns, any forms including W-2s and other relevant material showing income for the year. Intake paperwork will be mailed to you and must be completed prior to your appointment. If it is not completed by your appointment time you will need to reschedule.
Off to Walmart
On Wednesday, March 2, the COA van is headed to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.
Depot Diner
On Wednesday, March 9, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal. The Depot Diner serves breakfast all day with delicious offerings of pancakes, French toast, omelets and more. The lunch offerings are just as wonderful with choices from salads, wraps, burgers and more all reasonably priced. And we’ve been told liver and onions will be on the menu. This trip is limited to 12 seniors. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat, please call the COA.
Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, March 11, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.
The Magic Of Ireland, At Crowell Chapel
On Tuesday, March 15, the Manchester Council on Aging will offer “The Magic of Ireland,” a Big Smile Entertainment production held at Crowell Chapel. Enjoy a concert of traditional Irish music: ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs. The concert starts at 2 p.m. and transportation is available. Further information or to sign up for the van, call the COA office.
Off To The Malls
On Friday, March 18, the COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Call the COA to reserve your spot on the bus.
It’s A Mystery To Me
On Wednesday, March 30, the Manchester COA van will take its monthly mystery ride, where the van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore. It could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up begins at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m. To book a reservation for the mystery ride, contact the COA.