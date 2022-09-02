There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Village Restaurant for Lunch
On Wednesday, September 7, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex. The Village is well known for their award-winning fresh seafood as well as delicious chicken and beef dishes. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, September 9, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Castle Island and Sullivan’s
On Wednesday, September 14, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston houses Fort Independence a five-bastioned, granite fort built between 1834 and 1851. Castle Island also has beautiful Harbor Loop which is a 2.2-mile loop along the ocean. Best of all Castle Island has Sullivan’s where we’ll stop for their popular hot dogs, seafood or a delicious ice cream cone. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:30 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Trader Joe’s and Walmart
On Friday, September 16, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. office. Masks are required.
Brooksby Farm
On Wednesday, September 21, the Manchester Council on Aging is off to Brooksby Farm in Peabody. Come enjoy all the farm fresh produce in their store. There will be a pumpkin yard, jams, jellies, apple cider donuts and so much more. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 1 p.m.
Concord Museum & Lunch
The Manchester Council on Aging is heading to the Concord Museum in historic Concord, MA on Friday, September 23. After enjoy a nice lunch at The Club Car Café. The Concord Museum houses one of the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. In the history galleries and period rooms of the museum, visitors discover the famous lantern hung in the steeple on the night of Paul Revere’s ride in 1775, the contents of Henry D. Thoreau’s house at Walden Pond, including the desk on which he wrote “Civil Disobedience” and Walden, and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s study, where he wrote his influential essays and met with other distinguished writers and thinkers during the American literary renaissance and much more.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 for seniors. Lunch not included. Contact the COA for more information or to register.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, September 28, it’s the COA’s monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows. A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m. Contact the COA for more information or to register.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.