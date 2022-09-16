There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Trader Joe’s and Walmart
On Friday, September 16, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. office. Masks are required.
Dementia-Friendly Walk at The Cox Reservation
On Monday, September 19, SeniorCare will host a dementia-friendly walk starting at 10 a.m. at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Avenue, Essex. This walk will be led by Essex County’s Volunteer Coordinator and Kripalu Outdoor Mindful Guide Mary Ellen Kelly. This short walk is a safe and inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia, and their caregivers. The walk will be tailored to participants’ abilities and is intended to evoke positive feelings, sensations, and memories. To register, email Carrie.Johnson@SeniorCareInc.org or call SeniorCare at (978)281-1750.
Brooksby Farm
On Wednesday, September 21, the Manchester Council on Aging is off to Brooksby Farm in Peabody. Come enjoy all the farm fresh produce in their store. There will be a pumpkin yard, jams, jellies, apple cider donuts and so much more. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 1 p.m.
Concord Museum & Lunch
The Manchester Council on Aging is heading to the Concord Museum in historic Concord, MA on Friday, September 23. After enjoy a nice lunch at The Club Car Café. The Concord Museum houses one of the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. In the history galleries and period rooms of the museum, visitors discover the famous lantern hung in the steeple on the night of Paul Revere’s ride in 1775, the contents of Henry D. Thoreau’s house at Walden Pond, including the desk on which he wrote “Civil Disobedience” and Walden, and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s study, where he wrote his influential essays and met with other distinguished writers and thinkers during the American literary renaissance and much more.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 for seniors. Lunch not included. Contact the COA for more information or to register.
September Lunch of the Month
The Manchester COA is offering a Baked Haddock Luncheon on September 27 at the Congregational Chapel at 12:15 p.m. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, come and enjoy baked haddock, chicken broccoli ziti, potatoes, vegetable, dessert, and beverage.
The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by September 22. Transportation will be available.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, September 28, it’s the COA’s monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows. A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m. Contact the COA for more information or to register.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
It's The Topsfield Fair!
On Monday, October 3, the COA is headed to the Topsfield Fair. Come and enjoy the oldest fair in the country. Visit the animals, check out the biggest pumpkin and eat some delicious fair food. This day is Senior Citizen Day, so admission is only $10 for ages 60 and up. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m. To reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.