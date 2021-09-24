There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Peabody Essex Museum
The Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Peabody Essex Museum on Friday, September 24. To engage the mind and spirit, the PEM collection offers outstanding works primarily from the 1700s to today: paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, textiles, architecture, and decorative objects. The current exhibition, In American Waters, reveals that maritime painting is so much more than ship portraits.
The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $18 for seniors over 65. For further information or to sign up, please call the COA office.
Wow … Lobster Roll Lunch
The COA is offering a Lobster Roll Lunch on September 28. Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll, potato chips and cookie. You can pick your lunch up at the COA office or we will deliver it to you.
The cost of this luncheon is $12 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Call to register and mail or drop a check off to the COA at 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944.
Russell Orchards
On Friday, October 1, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Russell Orchards in Ipswich. Named by CBS Boston one of the best places in the Boston area for apple picking, they have so much more. They have a store with a great variety of fresh fruits and foods to pick from, a bakery, winery, and farm animals to visit. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. with a return around 1 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the COA office.
Topsfield Fair
On Monday, October 4, the COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Topsfield Fair. Come and enjoy the oldest fair in the country. Visit the animals, check out the biggest pumpkin and eat some delicious fair food. This day is Senior Citizen Day, so admission is only $10. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA Office at 526-7500.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 16, the Community Shredding Event is scheduled. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.