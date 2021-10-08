There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, October 8,the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, CVS and more. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Gloucester Farmer’s Market
On Thursday, October 14, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the Gloucester Farmer’s Market. This will be the last day the Farmer’s Market will be open for the season so pick up some fresh produce, fresh herbs, or a delicious treat. The van will start picking up seniors around 2:30 p.m. Return is expected around 4:30 p.m.
The Malls
On Friday, October 15, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 16, the Community Shredding Event is scheduled. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
The Depot Diner
On Wednesday, October 20, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal. The Depot Diner serves breakfast all day with delicious offerings of pancakes, French toast, omelets and more. The lunch offerings are just as wonderful with choices from salads, wraps, burgers and more all reasonably priced. And we’ve been told liver and onions will be on the menu. This trip is limited to 12 seniors. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m.
Walmart
On Friday, October 22, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday October 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the Manchester Council on Aging, the Manchester Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are pleased to offer a drug take back program for all residents of Manchester and the Cape Ann area.
Any, and all medications, prescription or otherwise, can be dropped off at the Police Station garage between 10 a.m-2 p.m. on October 23. The police ask that you take all your medications out of the pill bottles and combine into a zip lock bag. This same procedure is to be used if you drop medications off at the Police Station drop box at another time.
No sharps allowed. If you need to discard any sharps, please contact the Board of Health during business hours.
Essex Scarecrow Festival
On Wednesday, October 27,the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a tour of the Essex Scarecrow Festival in Essex MA. There are 90 scarecrows, dressed up and posed around Essex. Enjoy a ride on our C.O.A. van and take in the fun displays of autumn. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around Noon.