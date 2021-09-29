There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Russell Orchards
On Friday, October 1, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Russell Orchards in Ipswich. Named by CBS Boston one of the best places in the Boston area for apple picking, they have so much more. They have a store with a great variety of fresh fruits and foods to pick from, a bakery, winery, and farm animals to visit. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. with a return around 1 p.m
Topsfield Fair
On Monday, October 4, the COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Topsfield Fair. Come and enjoy the oldest fair in the country. Visit the animals, check out the biggest pumpkin and eat some delicious fair food. This day is Senior Citizen Day, so admission is only $10. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, October 8,the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, CVS and more. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Gloucester Farmer’s Market
On Thursday, October 14, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the Gloucester Farmer’s Market. This will be the last day the Farmer’s Market will be open for the season so pick up some fresh produce, fresh herbs, or a delicious treat. The van will start picking up seniors around 2:30 p.m. Return is expected around 4:30 p.m.
The Malls
On Friday, October 15, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 16, the Community Shredding Event is scheduled. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
The Depot Diner
On Wednesday, October 20, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal. The Depot Diner serves breakfast all day with delicious offerings of pancakes, French toast, omelets and more. The lunch offerings are just as wonderful with choices from salads, wraps, burgers and more all reasonably priced. And we’ve been told liver and onions will be on the menu. This trip is limited to 12 seniors. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m.
Walmart
On Friday, October 22, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.