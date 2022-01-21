There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Off To Trader Joe’s, And Walmart
On Friday, January 21, the COA will go to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, as well as Walmart (which is up the street on Route 114). The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Christmas Tree Shops
On Wednesday, January 26, the COA van is headed to the Christmas Tree Shops. Pick up starts around 10 a.m., and expect a return to Manchester around 12:30 p.m.
King’s, In Lynnfield
The COA will take a trip to King’s at Market Street in Lynnfield on Friday, January 28. Come and enjoy a delicious lunch, play pool and arcades, or try your luck at 10-pin bowling. Lots of fun to be had at King’s in Lynnfield. The COA van will begin to pick up at 11 a.m