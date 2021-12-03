There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Visit the Decorated Trask House
The Manchester Historical Society has extended an invitation to Manchester seniors to a viewing of the holiday decorated Trask House on Tuesday, December 8from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. There will be a specially packaged holiday treat for folks to take home. Reservations are necessary so please call the Manchester Historical Museum at (978) 526-7230 to sign up.
Masons Holiday Dinner
On Wednesday, December 8 the Manchester Masons invite all Manchester senior citizens to the Annual Holiday Turkey Dinner. This seasonal event will be held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge beginning at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and dinner. This party is free of charge to the first 80 Manchester senior citizens that call to make a reservation.
The C.O.A. van will be available for transportation to and from the Masonic Lodge.
The Malls
On Friday, December 10, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m
CA Museum Slow Art Tour
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester onTuesday, December 14. The Cape Ann Museum features seven main galleries and five ancillary ones, each exploring a particular aspect of the region’s history and culture through permanent and special exhibitions.
The Cape Ann Museum invites members from local Council on Aging groups for a Slow Art Tour. The Slow Art Tour moves through the Museum at a slower pace to allow visitors to take a closer look and linger a little longer over a select group of pieces from the collection. Led by a Cape Ann Museum docent, these tours include less walking and more conversation and looking at highlighted works in the Museum’s collection include Fitz Henry Lane and the history of Cape ann.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 11:45 a.m. The price of admission for the Slow Art Tour is $5.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, December 15, the Manchester Council on Aging van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Walmart
On Friday, December 17 the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Christmas Tree Shops
On Wednesday, December 22 the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.
Yum. China Jade.
On Wednesday, December 29the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Come and enjoy a delicious lunch of Asian cuisine. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m., with a return expected by 1:30 p.m. Information and reservations at COA.