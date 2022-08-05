There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Bear Skin Neck
On Friday, August 5, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Bear Skin Neck. Take a stroll along the water in beautiful Rockport where you can check out the shops, look at the art, enjoy the view, or grab a snack at one of the many eating establishments. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 2 p.m
Farmer’s Market Produce
Manchester senior citizens are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare, Inc. and the Manchester COA. This program is designed to provide an opportunity for older adults to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31.
Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information contact the Council on Aging office at Town Hall. To qualify for this program: be at least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
Cape Ann Lanes
On Wednesdays, August 10 & 24 the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Get some exercise and receive fun and laughs in return. The costs are $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:45 a.m.
Essex And MBTS COA Trip: Art Grows Here & Lunch
On Wednesday, August 10, the Manchester Council on Aging in association with the Essex Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to have lunch and see the outdoor art of Art Grows Here. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at the Wenham Tea House and afterwards the van will take you on a trip around Hamilton and Wenham to see the art. Art Grows Here is outdoor art made by people in the community. The van will start picking up around 11:15 a.m. The outdoor art map-guided tour is free, and lunch will be on your own. Please call the COA office to reserve your spot.
R.E. Kimball & Company Store
On Friday, August 12, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the R.E. Kimball & Company Factory & Outlet store in Amesbury, MA. R.E. Kimball & Company, in business since 1955, have 100+ jams, jellies, sauces and relishes that are crafted from scratch. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.
China Jade
On Wednesday, August 17, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Come and enjoy a delicious lunch of Asian cuisine. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office.
Trader Joe’s and Walmart
On Friday, August 19, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA office. Masks are required.
Currier Museum of Art
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Currier Museum in Manchester, NH on Friday, August 26. The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum. Stroll through the different galleries to see American and European art ranging from the Renaissance to current day. Enjoy the Currier’s extensive collections of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission price to the museum is $13. Please call the COA office for more information or to sign up.
It’s a Mystery!
On Wednesday, August 31, the Manchester Council on Aging van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m. Please call the COA for more information or to book a reservation.