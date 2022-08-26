There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Farmer’s Market Produce
Manchester senior citizens are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare, Inc. and the Manchester COA. This program is designed to provide an opportunity for older adults to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information contact the Council on Aging office at Town Hall. To qualify for this program: be at least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
Currier Museum of Art
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Currier Museum in Manchester, NH on Friday, August 26. The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum. Stroll through the different galleries to see American and European art ranging from the Renaissance to current day. Enjoy the Currier’s extensive collections of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission price to the museum is $13.
It’s a Mystery!
On Wednesday, August 31, the Manchester Council on Aging van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
The Village Restaurant for Lunch
On Wednesday, September 7, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex. The Village is well known for their award-winning fresh seafood as well as delicious chicken and beef dishes. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, September 9, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Castle Island and Sullivan’s
On Wednesday, September 14, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston houses Fort Independence a five-bastioned, granite fort built between 1834 and 1851. Castle Island also has beautiful Harbor Loop which is a 2.2 mile loop along the ocean. Best of all Castle Island has Sullivan’s where we’ll stop for their popular hot dogs, seafood or a delicious ice cream cone. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:30 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.