There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, August 20,the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Mile Marker Restaurant
On Wednesday, August 25,the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Mile Marker Restaurant in Gloucester for a lobster roll lunch. Enjoy freshly shucked, never frozen lobster rolls or try one of their other delicious sandwiches. Situated at the Cape Ann Marina, enjoy the water views while you have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
The Malls
On Friday, August 27,the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Summer Cookout
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 31at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage and dessert. Entertainment provided by Davis Bates. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $7. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 24
The Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, September 3, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m.
Salem Willows
On Wednesday, September 8, the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Salem Willows. Come and enjoy all that Salem Willows has to offer. Sit by the water and enjoy the Willow’s famous Chop Suey Sandwiches or ice cream at Hobbs where the first ice cream cone in America was given in 1906. There is also popcorn, taffy, or check out the Clam Shack. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Mystery Ride
On Friday, September 10, the Manchester Council on Aging van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 1 p.m. and return will be by 3 p.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 16, the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 am and 1 pm behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.