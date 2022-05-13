Police Department Open House: The Manchester Police Department is hosting a community open house on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Police Station. All residents are invited to tour the station, meet the officers, and have a bike and helmet safety check and more at this fun event.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Planning Board Zoning Public Hearing: A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed zoning changes to be voted on at the Special Town Meeting. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates and the warrant is posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next ZBA 40B public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School. This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.
Pickle Ball Courts: Work has commenced on the Summer Street pickle ball courts and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the town website, Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.