Police Department Open House:  The Manchester Police Department is hosting a community open house on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Police Station.  All residents are invited to tour the station, meet the officers, and have a bike and helmet safety check and more at this fun event.

Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.

Planning Board Zoning Public Hearing:  A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed zoning changes to be voted on at the Special Town Meeting.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Town Election:  The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School.  A list of candidates and the warrant is posted to the Town website.

Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing:  The next ZBA 40B public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.   Meeting details can be found on the Town website. 

Board of Health Vaccine Clinic:  The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall.  Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.

Special Town Meeting:  A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School.  This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.

Pickle Ball Courts:  Work has commenced on the Summer Street pickle ball courts and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.

Singing Beach Tags:  Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office. 

Trash, recycling, and compost collection:  Regular Schedule.   Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.

