Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com.
Community Preservation Committee Applications: The CPC is now entering into its FY24 application season with a kickoff public meeting on Wednesday, September 21. Applications are now being accepted and the form is located on the Town website.
Hazardous Waste Day: The nextHousehold Hazardous Waste day is on Wednesday, September 28 and features a new curbside collection format for residents. Registration is required at bit.ly/MBTSwasteday28.
Board of Health Flu Clinic: The Board of Health will be hosting their annual Flu Clinic on Wednesday, October 12 at the American Legion Hall for ages 18 and up. Both quadrivalent and high dose vaccine will be available. Registration information can be found on the Town website.
Special Fall Town Meeting: Save the date! The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14. More details on time and location to come.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. See the Town website for more details.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor cooking fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice on all Town beaches and properties, including Tuck’s Point.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.