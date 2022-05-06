Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next ZBA 40B public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and will cover architectural and environmental review. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Police Department Open House: The Manchester Police Department is hosting a community open house on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Police Station. A family fun event!
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Planning Board Public Hearing: A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed zoning changes to be voted on at the Special Town Meeting. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates and the warrant is posted to the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Ballot Question: A non-binding question will be on the May 17 local election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. Learn more on the Town website.
Special Town Meeting: Save the date! A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School. This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
