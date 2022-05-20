Pine Street Field Public Forum: Parks and Recreation will host a public forum to discuss the development of the Pine Street Athletic Field. Join the discussion on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. via zoom or in Town Hall Room 7. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town Website.
Special Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Topics will include engineering, zoning waivers, site access and safety conditions. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Mosquito Control Opt Out: Manchester residents who wish to exclude their property from applications performed by the Northeast Mosquito Control District may do so by filing their request directly with the MA Department of Agricultural Resources. More information can be found on the Board of Health page of the Town website.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall for anyone ages 12 and up. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School. This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.
Fireworks: Singing BeachFireworks will resume this year on Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m. A special beach concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
