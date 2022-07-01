Happy Fourth of July to All! Enjoy the following celebrations:
Red, White and Blue Breakfast: Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and sponsored by the Manchester Rotary Club. Free water shuttle available from Town Hall and Reed Park provided by Manchester Mooring. Tickets at manchesteressexrotary.org
Singing Beach Fireworks: Sunday, July 3 beach concert begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The beach parking lot is reserved for handicapped and limited mobility use and will close to the public at 4 p.m. Please follow the direction of Manchester Public Safety for parking and make plans to carpool or walk if possible. No beach fires or sparklers. Rain date is July 5.
Fourth of July Parade: Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Streets will close and reopen on a rolling basis. The traditional parade route will be followed (See Town website for route). The parade ends at Coach Field where there will be a band performance by the CT Hurricanes, Face Painting and Balloon Animals. Parade is rain or shine.
Patriotic Concert: Tuesday, July 5 at Masconomo Park from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring Cape Ann Big Band.
Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. There will be a one day delay for all trash, recycling and compost collection.
Fire Department Holiday Restrictions: Due to anticipated large crowds for the holiday weekend, the Manchester Fire Department has issued temporary restrictions on the beaches. No cooking fires or fire pits will be permitted Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Topics will include environmental review. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Board of Health At Home COVID Tests: The Board of Health has up to four boxes of free home COVID tests for residents. Please register for pick up at Town Hall on the Town Website.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
