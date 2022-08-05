Mandatory Water Ban: Effective August 2, the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea has issued a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. Please see the Town website to learn more.
Zoning Board 40B Update: The Zoning Board has entered the 40-day deliberation period and is required to render a decision by Tuesday, September 6 on the 40B application. The Zoning Board will carefully weigh the best course of action on behalf of the Town over the next few weeks. Please check the Town website under 40B for current information and meeting times.
Vote by Mail Deadline: The deadline to request a ballot for the upcoming MA Primary is August 29 by 5 p.m. Please contact the Town Clerk’s office with questions.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor cooking fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice on all Town beaches and properties, including Tuck’s Point. Propane camping stoves and residential style propane grills are permitted.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.