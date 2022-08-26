Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. See the town website for more details.
Early Primary Voting: Early voting will be available at Town Hall during the following dates and times 8/27 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), 8/29 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), 8/30 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), 8/31 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), 9/1 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and 9/2 (By Appointment).
Select Board Meeting: The Next Select Board Meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. due to the holiday. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com.
Hazardous Waste Day: The nextHousehold Hazardous Waste day is on Wednesday, September 28 and features a new curbside collection format for residents. Registration is required at bit.ly/MBTSwasteday28.
Special Fall Town Meeting: Save the date! The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14. More details on time and location to come.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor cooking fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice on all Town beaches and properties, including Tuck’s Point.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is currently on track and will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.