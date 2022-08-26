Save the date, Tuesday, September 13 for the first meeting of the new season. Our guest speaker will be Rosemary Malfi, the Pollinator Network Coordinator for NOFA Mass (Northeast Organic Farming Association). The Massachusetts Pollinator Network is a statewide initiative to connect and support the growing number of communities, organizations, growers, and researchers working to protect pollinators and native plant communities across the Commonwealth. The evening's topic will be
Supporting Pollinator Health At Home.
The Seaside Garden Club is a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. We welcome all types of gardeners from beginners to experienced… there is always something to learn and share. We invite you to become a member of our club and enjoy our monthly programs which feature interesting guest speakers and creative workshops.
We meet on the second Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, located at 40 Harbor Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m.
Annual membership is $30, make checks payable to The Seaside Garden Club, PO Box 94, Manchester, 01944.
Guests are welcome to the September meeting for free. Subsequently, there is a $5 fee for guests.