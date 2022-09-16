Last Friday, MMES students and staff enjoyed the first Schoolwide Meeting in THREE years. Principal Willis kicked off the meeting with a review of MMES's core values and the MMES theme for the year…It Starts with ME (get it? ME - Manchester Essex!) inspired by a book with the same title, written by Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. Principal Willis stumbled upon the book while visiting The King Center (https://thekingcenter.org/) while on vacation in Georgia this summer and felt like it perfectly aligned with the MMES Core Values.
Staff members read the book aloud at the Schoolwide Meeting last Friday, then the meeting moved onto recognizing all of the amazing Summer Reading Challenge participants. Thanks to MPL’s Children’s Librarian Carol Bender for collaborating on the Summer Reading Challenge! All MMES students who kept reading logs on their own or participated in the MPL's Summer Reading Challenge were recognized at the Schoolwide meeting. Readers who read more than 1050 minutes this summer were included in a Summer Reading Challenge raffle sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank. Lucky second grader Peter Masterson, who read 1870 minutes this summer, won a brand new bike of his choosing! Congrats to all the great readers. And thank you to Carol Bender at Manchester Public Library and Ken Davis at Cape Ann Savings Bank for collaborating with MMES on our Summer Reading Challenge!