Calling all Anglers! The Manchester By-the-Sea Fishing Tournament returns for the third year Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 31.
This year we have expanded our divisions to include: Kid - (11 and under), Junior - (12 - 17), Adult - (18+). As always fishing can occur either by boat or on shore in the catch and release striped bass tournament.
An awards ceremony and family style BBQ will occur on Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m. at Tuck’s Point.
Registration with early registration pricing opens Friday, June 15 and includes the annual tournament shirt. And you can stop by 4-Beach Gifts & Goodies today to get one of the few remaining 2021 shirts or hoodies!
Visit www.mbtsfishing.com for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities.