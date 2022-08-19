Celebrating its 18th Annual Goetemann Artist Residency program, the Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC) invites the public to participate in two exciting offerings by Distinguished Artist/Teacher in Residence, Amber Scoon. Scoon, a gifted teacher, artist and author working in multiple media, will deliver a public artist talk/performance at the Cape Ann Museum (CAM) on Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. The artist will discuss three paintings that she began at the advent of the pandemic and has recently finished. Confined to her home, Scoon turned in equal parts to memory and art history. She will share these paintings through storytelling, telling a tale about their life, creation and function through a process she calls "The Living Novel." Don’t miss this compelling presentation!
On the heels of Scoon’s talk at CAM, she will conduct a workshop at Montserrat College of Art, Monday, August 22 through Thursday, August 25. As a teacher, Scoon is recognized for her ability to meet students where they are and guide them through their individual processes and concepts. She inspires her students to approach their work and ideas with curiosity, sensitivity and presence. Process and connecting students with their artistic voice is emphasized more than product. Throughout a four-day workshop, students will work on their own self-directed projects with input from Amber through individual meetings and a final group critique.
Both Scoon’s teaching and artmaking are drawn from a diverse education and professional background. She received her BS from New York University, her MFA in Painting from American University in Italy, and her PhD in Philosophy, Art and Critical Thought from the European Graduate School in Switzerland, where she is currently the John Berger Fellow. Amber’s latest exhibition is The Abandoned Phone Booth in Florence, MA.
For more information and to register for the Public Artist Talk at Cape Ann Museum, Saturday, August 20,, 3PM (free), visit: https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/goetemann-distinguished-artist-teacher-lecture-amber-scoon/
For more information and to register for the workshop, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workshop-with-amber-scoon-tickets-341892588937 Space is limited.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, nurtures excellence in the arts through exhibitions, workshops, residencies and vibrant cultural events for its members and the public. Long renowned for its luminous light, this harbor and coastal location has been a magnet for some of the most revered realist painters in US art. Edward Hopper and Emil Gruppe are examples. It has as well been a catalyst for the progressive ideas of Stuart Davis, Marsden Hartley, Theresa Bernstein, Milton Avery and Nell Blaine, among others. Today, Rocky Neck continues to attract artists and art lovers to a thriving, creative community. www.rockyneckartcolony.org. Telephone: 978-515-7004.