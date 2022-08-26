Final Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert
The Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series presents the final free concert of the 2022 season on August 28, at 7 p.m. The Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester MA
The Rico Barr Band is one of the premier bands in New England, having catered to audiences for over 50 years, they present varied genres and exciting arrangements of tunes from the 40’s and 50’s to today’s hits. The concert is sponsored by Institution For Savings, with campuses in Gloucester and Rockport. Don’t miss this final opportunity to enjoy great music at a fantastic venue with an ocean view. Please join us in welcoming this exciting group.
Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner.
For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286