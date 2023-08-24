Removing PFAS From Home Drinking Water: A Primer

PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated compounds) are a family of dangerous manmade chemicals that persist in the environment and accumulate in our bodies. They’re highly toxic in very very small exposures. New EPA limits on PFAS in drinking water will require the town of Manchester (and many other public water systems) to add expensive, sophisticated new treatment over the next few years. Meanwhile, it’s prudent to look at options for protecting yourself and your family, especially infants, young children and pregnant women.
What to know about home water treatment for PFAS:
If you want to treat your home drinking water for PFAS, focus on water you drink or cook with – washing or bathing water is not considered a threat. The simplest (and cheapest) approach is to remove PFAS at a single point-of-use (POU) like your kitchen sink or refrigerator water tap. You can also treat all the water coming into your house, typically in your basement where the water enters your house, but I’m going to focus on POU treatment options.
Two filtration methods for removing PFAS are becoming widely available and have been tested for effectiveness: activated carbon and reverse osmosis. Let’s take them in turn.
Activated carbon (GAC) Filters
Filters with granulated activated carbon (called “GAC”) can be highly effective at removing PFAS along with all other organic chemicals, and they’re simpler and often less expensive than reverse osmosis filters. They work by exposing the water to lots of tiny bits of charcoal or wood to which the organic chemicals tend to stick.
The simplest GAC filters sit on your countertop, requiring no installation. Here’s a good source for reliable tests and recommendations, which cost between $250 and $650 per year, including replacing the filter at recommended cycles. For this you’ll get 100% reduction in the most common PFAS compounds (see “Fine Print” below.)
GAC filters are also available for installation under your sink (supplying a separate tap for drinking water), for mounting on your faucet, and for use in your refrigerator. Consumer Reports recommends a few of these based on testing and NSF/ANSI certification. They cost about the same to purchase as countertop filters but most people need to hire a plumber to install the under-the-sink models.
Drawbacks of GAC filters: they can be slow (in terms of gallons per minute) and require you to replace the filter (for one product as frequently as every ten days, while other products’ filters last for years). Other drawbacks that GAC filters don’t remove particles, salts or nitrates, and they don’t treat bacteria.
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filters
RO filters are probably a better bet for most Manchester households, since they’ll cope better with the sediment and iron in our tap water. These are multi-stage filtration that removes virtually all known contaminants including PFAS, nitrates, salt, iron, manganese and particulates. RO systems use (at least) three filters – one passive filter to remove particulates and minerals, one GAC to filter volatile organics and one very fine membrane using pressure to remove remaining organics, metals, bacteria etc. Can be more expensive upfront than GAC filters but can offer much longer-life filters (at a cost to the environment – see “Fine Print”).
A good collection of recent reviews of RO systems is here.
Available for the countertop, e.g. AquaTru at $450-$900 on Amazon. Countertop RO systems require a power source for the pressurized filter.
Often installed under your sink with lower purchase price ($200-$500) but requiring professional installation. Many RO systems use a tank under the sink to store a supply of filtered water which is convenient but can get “stale” if not used for a while (so most people with these systems run their water for a while before drinking or cooking.)
Fine Print (The Gotchas!)
Testing includes only the most common PFAS, as few as the “Big 6” and as many as about 50. EPA has identified over 12,000 different compounds, so there’s no way to tell how effective any home filter is on the other 11,950 PFAS compounds. Newer PFAS are “short-chain” molecules as opposed to the most common long-chain versions which are typically tested. GAC filters are less effective against these short-chain critters (and they may have different toxic health effects).
Manchester’s water is full of sediment, iron and manganese (both from our sources and our ancient water mains). This will be a problem for GAC filters since they’ll clog up with these particulates long before a replacement would be required for just PFAS. The best solution is to filter out the sediment etc., before the water goes through a GAC filter to remove PFAS. Probably, this is best done by installing a simple whole-house filter on the water feed line in your basement. These use cellulose to trap sediment and minerals. You can buy them online for less than $50, installation is simple (for a plumber), and new filters are inexpensive and easy for you to replace when the filter turns dark. Plus your water will look and taste noticeably better.
Reverse osmosis filters waste a lot of water (2-5x what they filter) since they flush the RO filter after each use. BTW, that also sends the PFAS down the drain into town sewers or your septic tank (depending on where you live). If you have a septic system, those PFAS will eventually work their way into the groundwater, slightly aggravating the whole PFAS water crisis. (Countertop RO systems have a wastewater tank you have to empty.)
More Background (Gory Details)
Because they are non-stick and water resistant, PFAS have been widely used for the past 70 years in many different consumer products and industrial processes. (Notable examples, Teflon, Scotchgard, Gore-Tex, sunscreen, microwave popcorn, fast food packages, dental floss.) They have also been used in firefighting foams because of their incredible resistance to heat. This graphic “wheel” from an industry research firm shows common uses.
Unfortunately, the same characteristics that make them useful also cause them to persist and to accumulate in our bodies. PFAS are known to be very toxic in very, very small exposures. According to Harvard’s T.H. Chan School, a number of studies have linked PFAS to cancers, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, liver damage, asthma, allergies, and reduced vaccine response in children. PFAS have also been linked with decreased fertility, newborn deaths, low birth weight, birth defects, and delayed neurological development. The EPA and CDC list the following adverse health effects from exposure to PFAS:
- Hormonal disruption
- Increased cholesterol levels
- Impaired immune function
- Low infant birth weights
- Increased risk of cancer
Accordingly, the EPA has advised in 2022 that total PFAS exposure should be limited to extraordinarily tiny levels (below the measurements available from current lab tests). In March 2023, EPA issued regulations for drinking water which are considerably below all current state standards, including Massachusetts’ previously relatively strict ones. These regulations are expected to become effective at the end of this year, after which States and local water systems will be required to reduce PFAS in their drinking water significantly. (Meantime, it’s on you and me to take action in our homes.)
In case you’re wondering, bottled water, seltzer and carbonated drinks aren’t required to test for new contaminants. Depending on where they source their water, they can deliver significant amounts of PFAS. They’re not a reliably-safe substitute for tap water. A few independent studies conducted in the past five years have identified many brands of sparkling and still water with detectable levels of PFAS, along with others that test safe from PFAS.