Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. Many individuals and families consider themselves members and friends of Emmanuel Church while they may also be members of another parish community either in the Manchester area or in some other part of the country.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
First Parish will celebrate Shrove Tuesday with a jazz-infused worship service. We'll be joined by a full jazz band, including our very own Brian Price and the First Parish choir, for a morning of joyous worship and song. Join us in person or via livestream Sunday, February 27 at 10 a.m.
You are welcome to send your “Joys and Concerns” to Rev. Mark by email,
at mark.fpchurch@gmail.com or text to 908-477-5426 before 9 a.m. Sunday.
This coming week:
Spiritual Exploration “What’s the Least I Can Believe and Still Be Christian?”
Tuesday, 7 p.m. on Zoom
Virtual office hours with the Minister Weds. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Zoom
Ash Wednesday, Prayer and Meditation, Wednesday, 7 p.m. on Zoom
Bible Study Thursday, 4 p.m. on Zoom
To receive Zoom links, contact us at office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661