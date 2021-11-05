Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882. Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
Worship November 7, 10 a.m.
In person, 10 Central St. and online facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa/live/
Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea, Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox, First Parish Choir
Tuesday Noon-1 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting
Tuesday, November 9, 7 p.m. Spiritual Studies Via Zoom
Shepherd, Soldier, Sinner, Sovereign: The Life of David
Thursday, November 11, 4 p.m. Via Zoom
Bible Study
Friday Noon-1 p.m. Al Anon Meeting
To join us for the Zoom programs, email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661