Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church Congregational
Whoever you are and wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here. We gather Sunday, December 12 at 10 a.m. for a Worship Celebration in the 212-year-old Sanctuary on the town green, and also stream on Facebook, with a message from Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea and music provided by Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton, Paul Knox, and the First Parish Choir.
This coming week:
Advent Spiritual Studies: “Oh, Baby!: Characters in the Advent and Christmas Stories”
Tuesday, 7 p.m., on Zoom
Bible Study (to prepare for Sunday’s service) Thursday, 4 p.m. on Zoom
To receive Zoom links, contact us at office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661