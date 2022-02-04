Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. Many individuals and families consider themselves members and friends of Emmanuel Church while they may also be members of another parish community either in the Manchester area or in some other part of the country.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
Whoever you are and wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here.
We gather Sunday, February 6 at 10 a.m. in person and also streaming on Facebook,
for a music filled worship celebration with a message from our Minister, Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea.
You are welcome to send your “Joys and Concerns” to Mark by email,
at mark.fpchurch@gmail.com or text to 908-477-5426 before 9 a.m. Sunday.
This coming week:
Spiritual Exploration “What’s the Least I Can Believe and Still Be Christian?”
Tuesday, 7 p.m. on Zoom
Virtual office hours with the Minister Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Zoom
Prayer and Meditation, Wednesday, 7 p.m. on Zoom
Bible Study, Thursday, 4 p.m. on Zoom
To receive Zoom links, contact us at office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661