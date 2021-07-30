Cornerstone Church
We are aware that this pandemic has been a truly difficult time for many. Please know that we love the people of Manchester and the North Shore and are eager to help you get through this however we’re able. As we have begun regathering, we welcome you to join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for our time of worship either in person or via livestream. Details for both can be accessed on our website: CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS OPEN FOR THE SUMMER SEASON
Emmanuel Church is open for in-person worship on Sundays for the duration of the summer, from now until Labor Day. The church offers two services each Sunday: a meditative and traditional service of Holy Communion, without music, at 8:15 a.m., and a more family-oriented service of Morning Prayer, with congregational singing and organ accompaniment, at 10 a.m.
As we emerge from the recent pandemic, we rely on our congregation to use good sense in practicing social distancing when they are in church so that the health and safety of everyone is protected. During the past year, the church invested in the addition of a new HVAC system with an air circulation and filtration feature that is designed to reduce the risk of viral transmission in the air.
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. Many individuals and families consider themselves members and friends of Emmanuel Church while they may also be members of another parish community either in the Manchester area or in some other part of the country. We invite you to join in our worship and become part of the rich history of Emmanuel Church.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
August 1, 2021
Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m.
In person at 10 Central St. and online at
https://www.facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa/live/
Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea, Guest Musician Bonnie Anderson, Soloist Rebecca Shrimpton,
July 31 - Aug. 3, 3-7 p.m. Art Show Viewing, Chapel Hall
Thursday, August 5, 4 p.m. Via Zoom
Bible Study
To join us for the Zoom programs, email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661