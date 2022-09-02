Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Visitation Parish – Mass Schedule
Last July, 2021, Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea and St. John the Baptist Church in Essex merged and became The Visitation Parish with Fr. Paul Flammia installed as Pastor. As we approach our one-year anniversary, the Visitation Parish Council voted to change our Mass schedule going forward.
The Visitation Parish Mass Schedule:
Sacred Heart Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – Virtual Mass – on our Youtube as well as www.mecatholic.org
Sunday Mass – 8:30 a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – 5 p.m.
Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Please go to our website: www.mecatholic.org for Sacramental Information as well as Parish Registration if you are new to town or looking to join a Catholic Church.
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
Emmanuel opens for the summer starting on June 5 at 10 a.m.
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months and on Easter and Christmas since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. We invite you to join in our worship and become part of the rich history of Emmanuel Church.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road,
Ipswich Mass.
Church services, with Father Christopher Kolentas, are held each Sunday.
Sunday’s Divine Liturgy, with Father Christopher, starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a weekly sermon.
All are welcome to attend.
First Parish Church
Sunday morning worship, 9 a.m., is held in person at 10 Central St and also streamed on Facebook Live at FirstParishChurchManchesterMa. Sunday, September 4 we will have a
Special Music Worship Celebration led by Dr. Herman Weiss, Director of Music with Rebecca Shrimpton, soloist and Yulia Price, violinist.
St. John’s Church
Located at 705 Hale Street in Beverly Farms, historic St. John’s Church is a place of warm and authentic welcome. Wherever you are in your spiritual journey--whether you’re a lifelong Episcopalian, exploring faith, or seeking a church community--you’ll find folks like you here. Our Sunday services are in-person and live-streamed on Facebook.
Summer Worship:
Sunday: 9 a.m. Outdoor Eucharist followed by Lemonade on the Lawn
(Indoor service on August 7)
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Casual Eucharist in our chapel
Autumn Worship:
Sunday: 8 a.m. Morning Prayer, 10 a.m. Eucharist.
Babysitting is available at the 10 a.m. service.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Eucharist in our chapel
For more information, check sjcb.org, Facebook, or call 978- 927-0229