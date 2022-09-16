Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Visitation Parish – Mass Schedule
Last July, 2021, Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea and St. John the Baptist Church in Essex merged and became The Visitation Parish with Fr. Paul Flammia installed as Pastor. As we approach our one-year anniversary, the Visitation Parish Council voted to change our Mass schedule going forward.
The Visitation Parish Mass Schedule:
Sacred Heart Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – Virtual Mass – on our Youtube as well as www.mecatholic.org
Sunday Mass – 8:30 a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – 5 p.m.
Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Please go to our website: www.mecatholic.org for Sacramental Information as well as Parish Registration if you are new to town or looking to join a Catholic Church.
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
Emmanuel opens for the summer starting on June 5 at 10 a.m.
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months and on Easter and Christmas since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. We invite you to join in our worship and become part of the rich history of Emmanuel Church.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road,
Ipswich Mass.
Church services, with Father Christopher Kolentas, are held each Sunday.
Sunday’s Divine Liturgy, with Father Christopher, starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a weekly sermon.
All are welcome to attend.
First Parish Church
Sunday morning worship, 10 a.m., is held in person at 10 Central St and also streamed on Facebook Live at FirstParishChurchManchesterMa.
Sunday, September 18, Guest Minister Rev. Dave VanArsdale, Dr. Herman Weiss, and the First Parish Choir.
Prayers can be requested on our website Prayer Wall, firstparishchurch,org
Sunday School Open House September 18 3-5 p.m.
Monday Friends of the COA Senior Drop in 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday Woman’s Club Luncheon noon
Church Council 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Choir rehearsal 7:30 p.m.
Thursday 4 p.m. Spiritual Study Via Zoom
St. John’s Church
Located at 705 Hale Street in Beverly Farms, the historic St. John’s Church is a place of warm and authentic welcome. Whoever you are and wherever you are in your spiritual journey--whether you’re a lifelong Episcopalian, exploring faith, or seeking a church community—there’s a place for you here.
Worship:
Sunday: 8 a.m. Rite I Holy Communion, spoken
10 a.m. Eucharist with choir, in person and live-streamed on Facebook, followed by Lemonade/Coffee and Refreshments. Babysitting available at 10 a.m. service.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. informal Eucharist in the Meditation Chapel
Special Events:
Sunday, September 11: Parish Picnic on the Lawn following the 10 a.m. Eucharist
Sunday September 18: The world-class Amphion Baroque Ensemble performs a colorful and lively concert featuring the music of Georg Philipp Telemann at 4 p.m. No tickets necessary; free will donation at the door.
For more information, check sjcb.org, Facebook, or call 978- 927-0229