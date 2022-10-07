Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Visitation Parish – Mass Schedule
Last July, 2021, Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea and St. John the Baptist Church in Essex merged and became The Visitation Parish with Fr. Paul Flammia installed as Pastor. As we approach our one-year anniversary, the Visitation Parish Council voted to change our Mass schedule going forward.
The Visitation Parish Mass Schedule:
Sacred Heart Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – Virtual Mass – on our Youtube as well as www.mecatholic.org
Sunday Mass – 8:30 a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – 5 p.m.
Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Please go to our website: www.mecatholic.org for Sacramental Information as well as Parish Registration if you are new to town or looking to join a Catholic Church.
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
Emmanuel opens for the summer starting on June 5 at 10 a.m.
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months and on Easter and Christmas since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. We invite you to join in our worship and become part of the rich history of Emmanuel Church.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road,
Ipswich Mass.
Church services, with Father Christopher Kolentas, are held each Sunday.
Sunday’s Divine Liturgy, with Father Christopher, starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a weekly sermon.
All are welcome to attend.
First Parish Church
Saturday, Hoops for School Supplies 3:30 p.m. Chapel Hall. Register by providing $5 worth of school supplies. At 4 p.m. we begin keeping count of how many consecutive baskets you can sink, competition runs until 5 p.m. The winner receives an MBA jersey.
Sunday, October 9, 10 a.m. worship, 10 Central St and streamed on Facebook, FirstParishChurchManchesterMa. Worship Leader, Jasmine Buchanan, Member in Discernment with the UCC.
Music led by Dr. Herman Weiss, First Parish Choir, Paul Knox, Rebecca Shrimpton
Prayers can be requested on our website Prayer Wall, firstparishchurch,org
Monday, Friends of the COA Senior Drop in 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Trustees 7 p.m.
Wednesday Choir rehearsal 7:30 p.m.
Spiritual Study Via Zoom 4 p.m.
To join us for the Zoom programs, by computer, smart device or dial in on a phone - email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661
St. John’s Church
Located at 705 Hale Street in Beverly Farms, the historic St. John’s Church is a place of warm and authentic welcome. Whoever you are and wherever you are in your spiritual journey--whether you’re a lifelong Episcopalian, exploring faith, or seeking a church community—there’s a place for you here.
Worship:
Sunday: 8 a.m. Rite I Holy Communion, spoken
10 a.m. Eucharist with choir, in person and live-streamed on Facebook, followed by Lemonade/Coffee and Refreshments. Babysitting available at 10 a.m. service.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. informal Eucharist in the Meditation Chapel
For more information, check sjcb.org, Facebook, or call 978- 927-0229
Quaker Meeting
Quakers of the North Shore worship every Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at the Glen Urquhart School: 74 Hart Street, Beverly Farms, Mass. It is an unprogrammed Quaker Meeting. There is no Pastor (or leader) save the spirit of God in and among us. Our worship is primarily silent. When a worshiper is moved, it may include a brief, spoken ministry offered in a ‘spirit of worship.’ Friends gather together quietly, awaiting the experience of God’s presence.
People in our community hail from the traditional tribal lands of the Pawtucket and Massachusett now called Manchester, Gloucester, Beverly, Ipswich, Rockport, Salem, Lynn and Marblehead. Whether you have worshiped in other Quaker (Friends) Meetings or not, we welcome you to join us. If you are new to Quakers, someone will be happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have. Send an email to: northshorequaker@gmail.com. First Day School, our Children’s Program, consists of forest walks near the Glen Urquhart School led by Jessica Kagle from the Kestrel Foundation. Blessings To You