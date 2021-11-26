Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
November 28, 10 a.m. Season of Advent, “It’s Better to Light a Candle…”
In person, 10 Central St. and online facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa/live/
Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea, Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox, First Parish Choir
Last Monday of the month, Monday, November 29, 6:30 p.m. Book Group
Tuesday, November 30, Noon-1 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting 1 Chapel Lane
Wednesday, December 1, 11 a.m. Via Zoom Minister Office Hours
Thursday, December 2, 4 p.m. Via Zoom Bible Study
Friday, December 3, Noon-1 p.m. Al Anon Meeting 1 Chapel Lane
6 p.m Caroling on Church Steps